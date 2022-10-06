Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.