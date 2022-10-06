Contrasting 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) & The Competition

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) is one of 962 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 180 Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A -$20.33 million 1.60 180 Life Sciences Competitors $1.83 billion $243.43 million -4.16

Analyst Recommendations

180 Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. 180 Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 180 Life Sciences Competitors 3170 13172 39393 636 2.67

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.30%. Given 180 Life Sciences’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 180 Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A 59.53% 39.59% 180 Life Sciences Competitors -3,245.55% -147.06% -23.22%

Summary

180 Life Sciences peers beat 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

