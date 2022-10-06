Contrasting American Lithium (LIACF) and Its Rivals

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 687 2042 2675 83 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 47.15%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

American Lithium has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -15.45 American Lithium Competitors $7.94 billion $2.39 billion -7.70

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.