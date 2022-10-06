Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 5,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.