Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 15,393 shares changing hands.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

