Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 15,393 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.15.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
