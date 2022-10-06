Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

