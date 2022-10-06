Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $1.84. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 5,361 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

