Cowen Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of AXSM opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

