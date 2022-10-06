Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,689.96

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,689.96 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,845 ($22.29). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($20.78), with a volume of 265,830 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7,166.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,778.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.96.

Craneware Increases Dividend

Craneware Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.40%.

(Get Rating)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.