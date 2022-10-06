Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.70

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and traded as low as $78.67. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 27,665 shares.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000.

