Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
