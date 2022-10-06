Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.18

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.18 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,416 shares changing hands.
Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.86.
Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.
Featured Articles
