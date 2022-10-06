Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.95. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,494 shares.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Crucible Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 127,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 189,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

Further Reading

