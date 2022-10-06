CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

