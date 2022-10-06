CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

