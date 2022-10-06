Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
HLTH stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $488.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.
In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,825 shares of company stock worth $601,156. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
