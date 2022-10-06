CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 210,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 277,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 87,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

