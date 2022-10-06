D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

