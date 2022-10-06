DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

