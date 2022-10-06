DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.06

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.06 and traded as low as $93.02. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 39,490 shares traded.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
DBS Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
