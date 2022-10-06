DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.06

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.06 and traded as low as $93.02. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 39,490 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.0118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

