Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

