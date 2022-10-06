Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.39.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
