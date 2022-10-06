Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Deep Medicine Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,801,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.