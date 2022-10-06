Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Deep Medicine Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,801,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

