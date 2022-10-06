Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.78 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 250,264 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84. The company has a market capitalization of £15.05 million and a PE ratio of -34.00.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

