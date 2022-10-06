Derbend Asset Management Sells 3,377 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.



