Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 3.7%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.67 and last traded at 1.70. 38,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 49,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.24.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

