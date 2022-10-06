Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €80.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTKWY opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

