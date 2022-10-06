Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

