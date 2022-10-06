Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target to CHF 47

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 76 to CHF 47 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $422.96.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.