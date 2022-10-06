Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vale (NYSE:VALE) Target Price to $19.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

