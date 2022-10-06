DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American National Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

