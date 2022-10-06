Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,764.80

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,764.80 ($45.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,809 ($46.02). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,781.50 ($45.69), with a volume of 2,710,032 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,821.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,764.80. The firm has a market cap of £86.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,701.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 667 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,913.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.