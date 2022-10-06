Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.34. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,789 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

