Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBD. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

