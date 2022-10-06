Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

APPS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

