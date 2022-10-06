Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.4 %

APPS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

