Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 280,680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 280,680 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,281.5% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,445.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 153,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,669 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

