Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Dover alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Dover by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 91,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.