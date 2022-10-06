Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$10.79. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 539,715 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

