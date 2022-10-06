DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 150,346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

