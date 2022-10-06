Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

