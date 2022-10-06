Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $80.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

