Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $4.84. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 572,814 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 40.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.