eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.61.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

