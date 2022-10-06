eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.61.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

