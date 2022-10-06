Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,092,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,314,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 323,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.