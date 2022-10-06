Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 107,106 shares traded.

Eden Research Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

