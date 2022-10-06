Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.87 ($10.07) and traded as high as €11.97 ($12.21). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.96 ($12.20), with a volume of 2,582,483 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Electricité de France Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.87.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.