Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.77

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.77 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($0.99). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,058,445 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.30).
The stock has a market capitalization of £517.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
