Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,469.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

