Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Ener-Core Trading Down 100.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Ener-Core Company Profile
Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.
