Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.98

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.98 ($12.22) and traded as high as €12.41 ($12.66). Engie shares last traded at €12.32 ($12.57), with a volume of 6,430,159 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.98.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.